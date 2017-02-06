Harford County Public Schools Announces 5 Contenders for 2017 Teacher of the Year

From Harford County Public Schools:

The top five finalists for the 2017 Harford County Teacher of the Year award have been released and are listed in alphabetical order below. The judging panel had a difficult and unenviable task again this year with many outstanding teachers nominated for the award.

Michael Brogley, C. Milton Wright High School

Social Studies Teacher

Mr. Michael Brogley is a social studies teacher who has spent each of the nine years of his career in public education at C. Milton Wright High School. A 2007 graduate from Towson University, he obtained his bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education, and in 2014, went on to obtain his master’s degree in Instruction, Curriculum, and Assessment from Walden University. A passionate teacher of U.S. Government, History and World Politics, Mr. Brogley also coaches girls basketball, assists with the building of student schedules, and, for the past three years, has sponsored the popular Stand Up for Autism fundraiser that educates the community on Autism Spectrum Disorder and has raised more than $6,000 to date for Autism Speaks. Mr. Brogley was recognized by the Greater Excellence in Education Foundation in October of 2016 for his contributions to students and school climate.

Jessica Harcarik, Southampton Middle School

Health Teacher

Ms. Jessica Harcarik is currently in her 17th year of teaching Health. Ms. Harcarik received a Bachelor of Science in School/Community Health Education from Towson University in 2000, earning the Health Major of the Year Award. She earned her Master of Science in School Health Education in 2005 and School Counseling in 2010. In addition, she earned two Maryland Association for Health Physical Education Recreation and Dance awards: Health Education Emerging Leader Award in 2010, and the Simon McNeely Honor Award in 2012. In 2014, she achieved National Board Certification in Health. She is currently department chair, School Improvement Team co-facilitator, STARS Club leader, family life trainer, and Wellness Team chair. She is on the Curriculum and Assessment Team, Health Steering Committee, and supports current National Board candidates.

Amy Mangold, John Archer School

Special Education Teacher

Ms. Amy Mangold has spent the majority of her 14-year career teaching students in the preschool special education classroom at John Archer School. She graduated from Notre Dame of Maryland with a master’s in teaching and from Johns Hopkins where she received certification in Early Childhood Special Education. Ms. Mangold serves as part of the Instructional Leadership Team, the School Improvement Team at John Archer, and mentors students from Towson University. Beyond the walls of her classroom, she also works to promote independent living skills for adults with special needs in the community. Ms. Mangold and her 5-year-old son are excited to raise money for children’s cancer research this spring.

Kristina Powell, Bel Air Elementary School

Vocal/General Music Teacher

Ms. Kristina Powell has taught vocal/general music at Bel Air Elementary School for 14 years. She received her Associate of Arts in Music from Harford Community College in 2000, her Bachelor of Arts in Music with Teacher Certification from Salisbury University in 2002, and her Master of Science in Music Education from Towson University in 2010. At Bel Air Elementary School, she is on the Patriot and Scheduling committees and volunteers with the Running Club. Outside of Bel Air Elementary, she is on the board of Band Together, a non-profit organization providing instruments to HCPS music students in need. She also teaches dance, mime and youth leadership training.

Kelly Sayre, Red Pump Elementary School

3rd Grade Teacher

Mrs. Kelly Sayre, a Harford County native, is in her 10th year of teaching for Harford County Public Schools. During her career, she has taught first through fourth grade. Mrs. Sayre received her bachelor’s degree in Elementary and Special Education from the University of Delaware in 2007, and her master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Towson University in 2010. She achieved National Board Certification in the area of Literacy: Reading Language Arts in 2011. Mrs. Sayre shares her passion for education as a curriculum writer, School Improvement Team facilitator, professional development presenter, and as an organizer of various family-centered programs.

This year’s Teacher of the Year Judging Committee reviewed and scored all nomination packets to determine a pool of candidates that participated in an interview with a panel of seven judges. The judges narrowed the pool to the top five finalists, one of which will be crowned the 2017 Harford County Teacher of the Year.

A surprise announcement of the winner will take place at the annual Harford County Teacher of the Year Banquet to be held on Wednesday, March 15, at the Bayou Restaurant in Havre de Grace. Again this year, the banquet is being provided by the Bayou Restaurant and HAR-CO Credit Union, with many outstanding gifts for our finalists donated by local Harford County businesses!