Love is in the Air: Whiteford Library Hosts Romance Author Panel Feb. 9

From the Harford County Public Library:

Celebrate the romance of Valentine season with three best-selling romance authors on Thursday, February 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Whiteford Library, 2407 Whiteford Road in Whiteford.

The author-speakers are:

• Rebecca York, who writes contemporary romantic suspense with a paranormal twist

• Catherine Asaro, who focuses on science fiction and fantasy with romantic elements

• Alix Rickloff/Alexa Egan, who writes historical fiction and paranormal romance

The authors will share the secrets of their craft and writing success, and their books will be available for purchase and signing. And there will be chocolate! Stop wondering how romance writing happens and find out firsthand from these successful authors.

For more information, call the Whiteford Library at 410-638-3608.