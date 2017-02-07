Detectives Investigate Homicide in Bel Air; Gunshots Heard, 28-Yr-Old Woman Dead

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Detectives are investigating a homicide after deputies discover a 28-year- old woman dead in Bel Air, MD.

On February 7, at approximately 5:58 a.m., deputies assigned to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct responded to the 200 block of Clarkes Ridge Court in reference to multiple calls for shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke to residents who advised they had heard several gunshots fired in the area. They immediately began a search of the area and located an adult female deceased in front of the residences in the 200 block of Clarkes Ridge Court.

Patrol deputies secured the scene and began to canvass the area searching for a suspect or suspicious circumstances. The Criminal Investigations Division assumed the investigation. Detectives assigned to the Forensic Services Unit responded to process the scene for evidence.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. There are no further details being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Tammy Burns at 410-836-5043.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through the methods listed below. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.00.

Submit a tip online at Text message: http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted

Text Message: Metro Crime Stoppers: Text “CRIMES” (274637) Begin the message “MCS,” then add the information.

Phone: Harford Crime Solvers: Call 1-888-540-8477