Aberdeen Police Seek Suspect in Robbery of Royal Farms

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

An employee of Royal Farms, located in the 700 block of S. Philadelphia Blvd, was robbed early Monday morning of cigarettes. The robbery happened when a suspect entered a restricted area of the store, and was immediately confronted by a store employee. The suspect proceeded to spray a substance, believed to be pepper spray at the employee, and then stole numerous cartons of cigarettes.

The suspect is described as a black male dressed in a gray jacket, wearing a blue shirt and a unique looking blue baseball style cap with unique white writing on it. Following the robbery the suspect fled the scene, driving off in a yellow passenger vehicle. Witnesses reported the vehicle was a Hyundai Veloster.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Alexander at 410-272-2121.