Bel Air Coffee Talk Feb. 8: Fallen Deputies Memorial; President’s Day Walk at Liriodendron

From Harford County Councilman “Capt’n” Jim McMahan and Bel Air Commissioner Susan Burdette:

NEWS

Special Weather advisory.

Snow Thursday AM accumulating 1-3 inches north of I-95

A SPECIAL REMEMBERANCE

Join the community on February 10, 2017 at St Mary’s Episcopal Church for a special Memorial Service for our two Deputies who were killed in the line of duty just one year ago. This special service beginning at 1 PM is open to all. Fr. Thomas Allen has arranged for some very special speakers and music to give a fitting tribute to our fallen heroes. St. Mary’s Church is located on Rt. 924 (Emmorton Rd) at St Mary’s Church Rd in Abingdon.

MAKE A FAMILY MEMORY THIS PRESIDENT’S DAY

Take a winter walk in the woods with your family at the Liriodendron Mansion. Imagine the Kelly kids (all 9) romping thru the woods. Naturalist Frank Marsden from Eden mill will lead the walk along the ma and pa trail. A great family outing beginning at 10 am in the lower parking lot off west Broadway extended. The walk (about a mile and a half) will end back at the Liriodendron with hot chocolate for all. Young people will be given seeds and corn to feed the birds and other critters. Park in the lower lot please. No charge for this family fun event at the Liriodendron. ( lirio–den-dron)

Feb 18 Free Concert at Music Land featuring Bo Li, BSO Cellist, to benefit Maryland Center for the Arts. Center for the Arts has partnered with Music Land in Bel Air to offer a Five-Part Master Class and Concert Series with Members of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Event 11 to 1pm is open to the public and held at the Music Land 200 Gateway Drive Bel Air Admission is free. A donation to Maryland Center for the Arts is requested.

FEB 22 A PAINT IN.. The Three “J’s” from Bel Air (John, John and Justin) will be actually creating “ART” inside the Liriodendron Mansion. Young Artists are welcome to watch closely as these three accomplished artist create on canvas impressions from their minds eye. Gallery opens at 1 pm and is open till 7PM. 502 W Gordon Street Bel Air

MAR 17 IRISH DINNER ( 6 to 8 pm)at Rock Run United Methodist Church 4200 Rock Run Rd. Havre de Grace. Ham (guaranteed to look like corned beef) cabbage and potatoes. Adults $10 Kids under 12 – $5.00 Pay at the door.