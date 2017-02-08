Sen. Jennings: “Tax on Sunshine” Increases Electricity Bills for All Marylanders

From State. Sen. J.B. Jennings:

State of the State

On Wednesday, Governor Hogan delivered his annual State of the State speech, and once again demonstrated that his administration is committed to enacting the best ideas for all Marylanders, no matter what side of the aisle they’re on. The Governor’s 2017 legislative agenda includes bold proposals – such as the Education Innovation Fund, More Jobs for Marylanders Act, Student Debt Relief Act and the Hometown Heroes Act – all of which focus on improving the lives of every Marylander and offer solutions to the issues you care about most.

Prescription Drugs

One of the issues at the forefront of many Marylanders’ minds is the soaring cost of prescription drugs. These prices make it nearly impossible for medium and low income Marylanders to afford necessary prescription drugs; a poll taken by Opinion Works found that 84% of Maryland voters want prescription drug transparency. Legislation will be introduced this year to require drug companies to disclose how they determine their prices, notify the public of significant price hikes, and authorize Maryland’s Attorney General to take legal action to prevent price gouging. I will keep you updated as this legislation navigates the General Assembly.

A Tax on Sunshine?

On Thursday, the Senate voted to override the Governor’s veto on SB 921 – Clean Energy Jobs – Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard Revisions. This bill increases the state’s renewable electricity requirement from 20% by 2022 to 25% by 2020. Therefore, increasing monthly electricity bills for all Marylanders. It is estimated that this bill will impose a tax increase of between $49 million to $196 million by 2020. I, along with my fellow Republican Senators voted to sustain the Governor’s veto. After year’s of tax increases by the O’Malley Administration, I believe Marylanders deserve a much-needed relief.

Horse Industry Day

This week I was honored to represent the 7th District at Maryland Horse Industry Day here in Annapolis, to discuss how the industry enhances Maryland’s economy through job creation, tax revenue, land preservation, recreation and sport.

Thank you for your continued interest in Maryland’s 2017 Legislation Session, and please stay tuned for next week’s Annapolis update. In the meantime, I’d love to hear your feedback on the Governor’s State of the State address, and/or how rising prescription drugs are impacting your family. As always, please contact me if you have any questions or concerns.

Best Regards,

J.B. Jennings