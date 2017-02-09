Del. Szeliga: “Working Families and Retirees Cannot Afford to Foot the Bill for the Lofty Goals of the Democrats”

From Del. Kathy Szeliga:

Great message from Governor Hogan! – “The State of the State is Strong!”

Governor Hogan’s report to Annapolis and the people of Maryland was great. The theme was, “Together we can and must do more.” I agree!

An overwhelming majority of Marylanders across our state feel good and think Maryland is headed in the right direction. I agree!

– No taxes were raised in Maryland in the past two years, they were cut.

– 100 fees have either been reduced or eliminated across the state government.

– The cuts have saved taxpayers $51 million.

– Over the past 12 months, Maryland has added more than 55,000 new jobs.

– Current Maryland businesses report having their best year in eight years.

– Our most important businesses increased their investment in our state.

– Also, without raising any taxes, education spending was increased to record-high levels.

– Maryland now has a total increased investment of $830 million in K-12 education.

I’m proud to be a partner with Governor Hogan working to deliver great results for citizens across our great state, especially those in rural areas who were neglected for so many years. Go Team!

Horrible – Section 8 expansion into your neighborhood & violates property rights

Twenty-five years ago, I had my first Letter to the Editor published in the Baltimore Sun. I was outraged that Baltimore City was targeting my very stable working class neighborhood of Hamilton with Section 8 housing vouchers for people moving out of the City Housing Projects. They called it a Move to Opportunity. This program is alive and well and moves Section 8 renters into middle class neighborhoods and is mostly championed by people who live in upper class neighborhoods.

While this bill is well intentioned, it strikes at the heart of American property rights. Today, rental property owners can decide if they want to accept government Section 8 vouchers for rental monies or not accept them. Accepting Section 8 vouchers includes the usual government paperwork and additional costs. Rental property owners should not be required to accept Section 8 vouchers.

Ugly – Your Electricity Bill is Going Up Up Up

Your electric bill is going up. In a party-line vote, Democrats this week acted to once again increase your utility bills and taxes. Masquerading as a green jobs and green energy bill, Governor Hogan’s veto of HB 1106, dubbed the “Sunshine Tax,” was overridden despite the well documented effect of higher utility bills and forcing Marylanders to fund green jobs in other states.

We are working hard to reduce taxes and fees in Maryland. Working families and retirees cannot afford to foot the bill for the lofty goals of the Democrats. This is one more reason for grandma and grandpa to move to Florida and have more than enough savings to fly up to Maryland to visit the grandkids.

We may have lost this battle but we will not give up the fight for working families, retirees and all Marylanders for lower taxes, fees and utility bills. People ask what they can do about their increased electric bills. The answer is to hold legislators accountable for their votes and cast your vote in 2018 accordingly.

