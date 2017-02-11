Harford Community College Holds Remembrance Ceremony and Moment of Silence for Harford County Deputies

From Harford Community College:

Students and employees of Harford Community College gathered on February 10, 2017 for a Remembrance Ceremony to honor the Harford County Sheriff’s Officers Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon on the anniversary of the tragedy that claimed their lives in the line of duty.

Christopher Swain, HCC’s Director for Public Safety and former Major with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, and HCC Student Government President Austin Barnes offered remarks; HCC student Matthew Pierce played “Taps” on the trumpet.

The College community observed a moment of silence at noon to honor the memories of the two deputies.

From the City of Havre de Grace:

MAYOR ORDERS UP LIGHTS BLUE TO HONOR FALLEN SHERIFF DEPUTIES

By order of Mayor William T. Martin, the City up lights will be lit blue Friday, February 10, 2017 to honor the life’s and distinguished careers of Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

February 10, 2017 marks the one-year date of the fatal shooting of Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon while in the line of duty.