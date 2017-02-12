Excess Starting Fluid Ignites Vehicle Fire, Destroys Joppa Truck

Excess starting fluid within the engine compartment of a backfiring a truck is being blamed for the fire that destroyed a Joppa man’s truck on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1500 block of 1500 Mandeville Road in Joppa for a reported automotive fire. The fire was discovered by the owner in the engine compartment of his 1990 GMC Sierra truck.

Upon the backfiring occurring, excess starting fluid ignited within the engine compartment. The hood fell and the owner was unable to gain access. He later used three fire extinguishers in an attempt to extinguish the fire. The vehicle was determined to have not been registered or insured.

Five firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded and had the fire under control within 5 minutes.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $500 in damage. There were no injuries reported.