Arrest Made in Robbery of Aberdeen Royal Farms; Suspect Used Pepper Spray, Stole Cigarettes

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On Friday, February 17, 2017, Detectives form the Aberdeen Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Andre Thomas Duffie, 45, for the robbery of the Royal Farms Store in Aberdeen on February 6, 2017.

On February 21, 2017, Detectives from the Howard County Police Department were able to locate and arrest Duffie near his home in Columbia, MD. Duffie was transported to the Aberdeen Police Department for processing; from there he was transported to the Harford County Detention Center.

The Aberdeen Police Department would like to thank the public and its media partners for your efforts in helping us make this arrest. Information concerning the identification of Duffie was obtained as a result of tips made from those who viewed the original press release. The Aberdeen Police Department extends a message of thanks to all who provided information.

An employee of Royal Farms, located in the 700 block of S. Philadelphia Blvd, was robbed early Monday morning of cigarettes. The robbery happened when a suspect entered a restricted area of the store, and was immediately confronted by a store employee. The suspect proceeded to spray a substance, believed to be pepper spray at the employee, and then stole numerous cartons of cigarettes.