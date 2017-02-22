Sen. Jennings: Bill Makes College Campuses “More Vulnerable to Being Attacked Due to the Gun Free Zone Classification”

From State Sen. J.B. Jennings:

SENATOR J.B. JENNINGS’ EVENING IN ANNAPOLIS!!!

Join me for an evening in Annapolis! This is a FREE event with delicious food catered by Richardson Farms. After the reception, please feel free to join me in the Gallery of the Senate Chamber Gallery to watch the Legislation Session take place.

Please RSVP to (410) 841-3706 or via email jb.jennings@senate.state.md.us

Monday, February 27, 2017

6:00pm-8:00pm

Miller Senate Office Building

President’s Conference Center

11 Bladen Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Campus Carry Bill (HB159)

Last Friday, the House of Delegates voted to ban firearms on Maryland college campuses. While Maryland law currently prohibits firearms on K-12 campuses, this bill proposes that a person may not carry or possess a firearm on the property of a public institution of higher education, including privately owned property if it’s used for student housing. Violators would be found guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to three years in jail and a $1000 fine. Not only does this bill equate adult-age college students to children in grades K-12, it makes college campuses more vulnerable to being attacked due to the “gun free zone” classification. Barring persons with carry permits, law enforcement retirees, and virtually all off-duty law enforcement officers, who are fully vetted and trained by the State and Federal Government, from carrying or possessing firearms on college property, is an infringement of their Second Amendment rights. I will continue to vote against any measures introduced in the Senate that seek to erode these rights.

The Maryland Defense Act (SJ5)

As I mentioned previously, last Thursday was a sad day in the Maryland State Senate, when there was a rush to pass legislation to give Maryland’s Attorney General unlimited power to file any suit against the Trump Administration. Since then, Democrats have granted Frosh a $1 million per year stipend, so he can hire a team of lawyers whose full time job would be to undermine President Trump. The bottom line is Maryland needs the help of the Federal Government for environmental cleanup, infrastructure needs, Medicaid funding, and maintenance of federal facilities like NIH and Fort Meade that employ thousands of Marylanders. This is shameless, partisan politics that does nothing to benefit the lives of our citizens, but rather pacify politicians who are angry that Trump won the election – all at taxpayers’ expense. It’s time my colleagues on the other side of the aisle put the needs of Maryland before their need for petty political grandstanding.

Drug Price Transparency (SB 437)

Rising drug prices are making it nearly impossible for medium and low income Marylanders to afford necessary prescription drugs; therefore, it should come as no surprise that a poll taken by Opinion Works found that 84% of Maryland voters want prescription drug transparency. This week, I heard impactful testimony from many Marylanders, including seniors and doctors, about the negative impact soaring prices have on the health and well-being of so many people across the state. Nobody should have to forsake one medication for another due to cost, or go without heat to pay for prescription drugs. But the sad reality is, every day many people are faced with these difficult decisions. Legislation has been introduced to require drug companies to disclose how they determine their prices, notify the public of significant price hikes and authorize Maryland’s Attorney General to take legal action to prevent price gouging. This is a very important issue, and one of Governor Hogan’s top legislative priorities for the year. I will continue to keep you apprised of this bill’s status as it navigates the legislature.

Chicken Day in Annapolis

This week I had the honor of attending the Delmarva Poultry Industry Day luncheon with my esteemed colleague, Senator Addie Eckardt (pictured above). This popular event, also known as “Chicken Day” here in Annapolis, is a highlight of the legislative session, and underscores the vital role the chicken farming industry plays on the economy of Eastern Shore. I always look forward to meeting with fellow farmers to hear how I can continue to support the agricultural industry through my efforts in the legislature.

Thank you for your continued interest in Maryland’s 2017 Legislation Session, and please stay tuned for next week’s Annapolis update. In the meantime, I’d love to hear your feedback on the issues I’ve outlined today, or anything else of importance to you and your family. As always, please contact me if you have any questions or concerns.

Best regards,

J.B. Jennings