Harford Community College’s Tom Eller Named MSABC College Coach of the Year

From Harford Community College:

Harford Fighting Owls head baseball coach Tom Eller was named the College Coach of the Year by the Maryland State Association of Baseball Coaches. The award was presented to him during a ceremony held recently in the Camden Yards warehouse that included high school and collegiate baseball members.

Coach Eller has turned the Harford Community College baseball team into a powerhouse, winning his third conference championship and second straight in the 2016 season. Entering his 11th year as the head baseball coach at Harford, the Fighting Owls are looking to repeat last year’s tremendous success where they qualified for the NJCAA Division I World Series for the first time in program history and won two of the four games they played against the top JUCO teams in the country.

A bevy of incredible statistics went along with a season of dominance in 2016 where they had a record of 54-11, including 25-1 in conference play. The Fighting Owls scored 687 runs, most in the NJCAA last year, with 119 home runs–which finished as the third most in the country. They also drew a nation-leading 389 walks and were second with 603 RBI.

In addition to the great accomplishments on the field, Eller helped student-athletes successfully move on from Harford with two players being drafted into professional baseball, 11 players earning NCAA Division I scholarships, and another 11 earning NCAA Division II scholarships.

Coach Eller stated, “I am very honored to have been awarded the MSABC College Coach of the Year. I first want to thank the MSABC for nominating me for this award; it makes me so happy to know our program is being noticed. Secondly, I want to thank my coaching staff for all the hard work they put in day in and day out. Last, but not least, I want to thank our players for everything they put into our program. They are the ones who go out everyday and work their tails off and win the games.”