Rep. Harris Supports Trump Reversal of “Bathroom Guidance” in Schools; Announces Healthcare Meetings

From the Office of Rep. Andy Harris:

Congressman Andy Harris Responds to the Trump Administration’s Decision on School Bathroom Policies

Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) released the following statement regarding the Trump administration’s decision to return authority over school bathroom policies to state and local governments.

“I applaud the new Trump administration for walking back the previous administration’s ‘bathroom guidance’ letter concerning gender identity in elementary schools. With our public education system falling behind that of our global competitors, I am glad we will no longer be distracted by such issues. As I pointed out in my letter to the superintendents of public schools in Maryland’s 1st District, the Obama guidance most likely wasn’t legally binding, since it clearly did not follow the clear meaning of the underlying statute, and would most likely have been overturned by the courts.”

Congressman Andy Harris Announces Upcoming Town Hall Meetings

Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) released the following statement regarding upcoming town halls and tele-town halls in his district:

After reaching over 4,500 constituents through his last tele-town hall, Congressman Harris will be hosting two more tele-town halls next week. The first will be Monday, February 27 at 5:30 PM and the second on Tuesday, February 28 at 6:00 PM before the State of the Union address. Congressman Harris has also said he would hold brick-and-mortar, in-person town hall meetings when an ObamaCare replacement has been proposed. Since one should be available by the end of March, Dr. Harris will be hosting a brick-and-mortar town hall on the Middle Shore in Easton on Friday, March 31 to discuss Congress’ new plan to replace ObamaCare and repair the country’s health care system. “It’s important to me that we have the proposed plan details in hand to share with attendees of the brick-and-mortar town hall so that I can answer their specific questions at the town hall, rather than offer only speculation, which is all we have at this time,” Congressman Harris said.

The time and exact location for the town hall are not yet finalized, but details will be made available on the Congressman’s website and social media accounts as soon as they are confirmed. Dr. Harris looks forward to answering questions about the proposed replacement plan, and to continuing his proud tradition of holding public forums (over 60 brick-and-mortar town halls and over 50 tele-town halls since 2011). Feel free to contact his office at 202-225-5311 if you have any questions about these events.