Bel Air Coffee Talk March 1: Life of a Military Family; Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra; Sweets on the Streets

From Harford County Councilman “Capt’n” Jim McMahan and Bel Air Commissioner Susan Burdette:

MAR 2 LIFE OF A MILITARY FAMILY Lecture at the Hayes-Heighe House at HCC. How a community supports the service member’s family when he or she is deployed. 11 AM Limited seating call 443-412-2539 to reserve a seat.

MAR 4 SUSQUEHANNA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA. Join this incredible orchestra as they continue through their 40th season on March 4th with a newly composed “Overture for Orchestra” composed by Kile Smith of Philadelphia. The concert begins at Bel Air High School at 7:30 PM Tickets are $20 for adults…$15 for Seniors and $10 for students.

MAR 4 SWEETS ON THE STREETS. 10 AM to 3 PM Visit downtown Bel Air as many of the downtown shops and boutiques will feature special sales events, creative crafts and cupcakes, cookies and candies. Come Visit Main Street Bel Air…..We have it all!

MAR 5 Brew and Wine Tour:..Visit the numerous “Pubs” along Main Street Bel Air for an afternoon of fun, food and chocolates. A ticket to the event entitles you to a drink at each pub, discounts on the food menu and a chance to win giveaways.

MAR 17 IRISH DINNER ( 6 to 8 pm)at Rock Run United Methodist Church 4200 Rock Run Rd. Havre de Grace. Ham (guaranteed to look like corned beef) cabbage and potatoes. Adults $10 Kids under 12 – $5.00 Pay at the door.