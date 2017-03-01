Brawl at Harford Tech, Elkton High Basketball Game Injures One

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

On February 28, 2017 at 7:34 p.m., deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office providing security for a boys basketball game between Harford Technical High School and Elkton High School intervened in a verbal altercation among players from opposing teams.

The initial altercation evolved and persons attending the game became involved in a physical altercation. Deputies requested additional assistance to respond to Harford Technical High School in an effort to clear the gymnasium. Additional deputies, with assistance from allied agencies, quickly cleared the gymnasium of agitators.

During the exchange, a juvenile male was knocked unconscious. He was subsequently transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. He was conscious and alert upon transport. No additional injuries were reported and no property was damaged. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

From Harford County Public Schools:

We are deeply disappointed by the fight that occurred this evening and that people attending the game felt the need to turn to violence. This is not acceptable.

We will continue to work closely with the Sheriff’s Office to assist them in their investigation in any way that we can. We thank the Sheriff’s Office, the staff of Harford Technical High School and those spectators who put themselves in harm’s way as they attempted to diffuse the situation.