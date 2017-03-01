Rep. Harris: President Trump’s Address “Offered a Bold, Optimistic Vision for the Future of the United States”

From the office of Congressman Andy Harris:

Congressman Andy Harris Responds to President Trump’s Address to Congress

WASHINGTON, DC: Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) released the following statement in response to President Trump’s address to Congress on February 28.

“President Trump delivered an exceptional address last night, and offered a bold, optimistic vision for the future of the United States. The President’s speech reminds us all that we must put America first. The government has a duty to protect and empower all Americans, a duty that was neglected by the previous administration. I am committed to working with President Trump and the rest of Congress to repair our nation’s economy and health care system, to secure our borders, and to enhance our national security.”

Congressman Andy Harris Reacts to President Trump’s Roll Back of EPA Overreach

WASHINGTON, DC: Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) released the following statement regarding President Trump’s Decision to Roll Back the Waters of the United States Rule.

“I applaud President Trump’s decision to roll back the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule. This rule was a classic example of government overreach, vastly expanding the power of the federal government over areas best regulated at the state and local level. The WOTUS rule would have imposed costly burdens on Eastern Shore farmers by expanding the definition of “navigable waters” to include federal control of drainage ditches and other small, temporary collections of water. In contrast, the new Executive Order will allow federal regulation of permanent, standing bodies of water with a continuous surface connection. Rolling back the WOTUS rule was a common sense decision that should have been made long ago by the previous administration.”