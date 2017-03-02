Dunlop Protective Footwear to Invest Millions of Dollars, Create Jobs at Havre de Grace Facility

From the City of Havre de Grace:

Dunlop Protective Footwear has announced their plan to invest millions of dollars into their Havre de Grace manufacturing facility.

This expansion will enable the company to produce the only polyurethane boot made in the United States. As a result, this is expected to create 15 new jobs in our community.

“The investment Dunlop has decided to make in Havre de Grace is not just an investment into their facility, it is also an investment of confidence to the future of our city,” said Mayor Martin.

“We are proud Dunlop chose to do business in Havre de Grace and look forward to working with them in the future.”