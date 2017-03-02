Teen Killed in Crash on Route 22 in Churchville

From Maryland State Police:

The Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on March 2, 2017 at Route 22 and Route 155 in Harford County, Maryland.

On Thursday March 2, 2017 at approximately 0744 hours, troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to the area of Route 22 (Churchville Road) and Route 155 (Level Road) for a reported serious motor vehicle collision involving injury and entrapment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a white Volvo 850 operated by Mark Peterson of North East, MD was traveling Eastbound Route 22 and attempted to make a left turn into the Royal Farms. A gray Ford Explorer operated by N’Gai Naamone Lincoln JR of Havre De Grace, MD was traveling Westbound Route 22 when the Volvo failed to yield to oncoming traffic while making a left turn causing the collision.

A juvenile from North East, MD was seated in the front passenger seat of the Volvo and suffered serious bodily injury. Fire and EMS were on scene, extricated the juvenile male and transported him to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center with life threatening injuries. Both Peterson and Lincoln JR were transported from the scene to area hospitals.

MSP aviation “Trooper 1” later transported the juvenile from Upper Chesapeake to The University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center located in Baltimore where at 1143 hours the juvenile succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.