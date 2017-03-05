Harford County Cultural Arts Board Seeks Applications for Artists in Education Grants

From the Harford County Cultural Arts Board:

Harford County Cultural Arts Board, which preserves, enhances and promotes the culture of Harford County, is accepting applications for Artists in Education Grants.

The Artist in Education funding is part of a Community Arts Development Grant received from the Maryland State Arts Council.

Schools and nonprofit, community-based settings (such as recreation centers and assisted living facilities) in Harford County are invited to apply for Artists in Education Grants.

Funding may be used to offset the cost of an artist in residence or a visiting performer. For an artist in residence, the grant may fund half the cost of a teaching artist. For visiting performers, the grant may go toward one-third of the cost of a performer who will provide performances or workshops. The grants may not be used for programs that are directly or indirectly part of a school curriculum. The grants must be matched by non-state funds at the ratios indicated above.

The Harford County Cultural Arts Board grant application is available online at CulturalArtsBoard.org, and the completed applications must be uploaded through the website. While applications may be submitted at any time, best consideration will be given to those submitted by April 1. A scanned, signed contract with the artist must be submitted with the grant application. The grant must be used by June 30.

For more information about artists, the grant or application, visit CulturalArtsBoard.org or call 410-273-5601, extension 6509.

As the government-appointed local arts agency, Harford County Cultural Arts Board is the premier local resource for arts, cultural and historical organizations, individual artists and the residents of Harford County. The board provides advocacy and administrative support, sponsors workshops, events and promotional opportunities to the community and distributes grants to local nonprofit organizations and schools. For more information, visit CulturalArtsBoard.org.