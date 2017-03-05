Registration Open for Harford County’s Free “Prepare Because You Care” Emergency Preparedness Training Program

From Harford County government:

When it comes to emergencies and disasters, it’s not a question of “if”, but “when.” Find out what you need to know to protect yourself and your loved ones in a wide range of emergency situations.

Registration is now open for Harford County’s free “Prepare Because You Care” emergency preparedness training program developed by the county Department of Emergency Services. The next four-week session will be held on Wednesdays beginning on March 15 through April 5 from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Northern Precinct, 3726 Norrisville Road in Jarrettsville. An optional tour of Harford County Emergency Services will be held on April 12. Registration is required as available seats fill up quickly and space is limited. Participants must be over 18.

Topics covered will include the following:

March 15 – Harford County Emergency Services & How to Assemble an Emergency Supply Kit

March 22 – Crime Prevention & Awareness (by Harford County Sheriff’s Office)

March 29 – Fire Safety & Basic First Aid

April 5 – CPR Certification; How to Use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

April 12 – (Optional) Tour of Harford County’s Emergency Operations Center & 911 Call Center

For additional class information and to register online, please visit the county Web page: http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1721/Prepare-Because-You-Care.