Rep. Harris Introduces Legislation to Combat Sanctuary Campuses

From the Office of Congressman Andy Harris:
WASHINGTON, DC: Today, Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) introduced the Federal Immigration Law Campus Compliance Act of 2017. This legislation will end sanctuary policies on campuses nationwide without negatively impacting innocent individual students. The federal government currently provides around $38 billion in grants each year to universities for research and development. Approximately 23% of those funds go to overhead or indirect costs associated with research and development activities, with some institutions receiving hundreds of millions of dollars each year. By withholding reimbursement for “indirect” or overhead costs associated with research and development grants from any institution of higher learning that does not comply with federal immigration law, this legislation will end sanctuary campus policies nationwide.
“I am proud to sponsor and introduce the Federal Immigration Law Campus Compliance Act of 2017. Educational institutions that refuse to comply with federal immigration law undermine our nation’s security. The aim of my bill is to hold these institutions accountable without penalizing students. By withholding only reimbursement for indirect research costs, American students will still have access to financial aid, Pell grants, and direct research funding,” said Congressman Harris.
Congressman Harris’ legislation stands apart from similar bills introduced in the 115th Congress because of the narrow scope of the penalties outlined. The bill does not punish students. Instead, it simply removes a noncompliant university’s ability to pay for overhead costs with federal funds.
Comments
disgusted says
Please just go away, Rep. Harris. You’re like a little Trump clone. #tinyhands doesn’t even know who you are. Give it up.
trying hard not to give up says
This is the same representative who co-sponsored the bill that is going to change the face of public education. I found it buried in an article. Isn’t it strange that he was part of the 4 that put it through on Jan 23rd and hasn’t been carrying on about it online? Seem like they are trying to sneaky and hide it.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/610
SoulCrusher says
Of all the things you could push onto the public like it’s a Patriotic Act or something, you come up with this? Quite frankly, I’m embarrassed that you represent our country in anything at all. The campuses only protect their students. If the student isn’t receiving money from a federal or state source, why do you care? Obviously their tuition is being paid or the college wouldn’t have them. You got some serious issues Andy. I don’t see where this bill will be popular in either party. You will be taking income from the colleges. The student will obviously leave the country when the degree is accomplished because they won’t have a valid green card and can’t obtain employment for which to use the degree. So, in the end, what have you accomplished? Someone, please tell me the use of this legislation. I promise I won’t get all SoulCrusher on you either. I just want to know what or why this legislation is necessary…… Is it that important for a human being to be denied knowledge because of an immigration status? Especially, when their tuition is being paid for by a source other than our government? When did we become so pathetic? “To deny someone an education is not just a crime but a sin, because you are denying that person the opportunity to realize who he or she is meant to be”. – Firoozeh Dumas (Laughing Without an Accent: Adventures of a Global Citizen)