Tydings Park Upgrade and Improvement Project Continues in Havre de Grace

From the City of Havre de Grace:

The City of Havre de Grace announced that the Tydings Park Upgrade and Improvement Project has reached a new milestone with the installation of new playground equipment.

On Thursday February 23, 2017, a REV 8 Rotating Climber and interactive stations were added to the park. The modern Merry Go Round “is unlike playground equipment of the past,” explained Director of Administration Patrick Sypolt. “The speed is governed to prevent it from traveling too fast.” The interactive stations include games such as Tic-Tac-Toe and rock-paper-scissors. The REV 8 Rotating Climber, interactive stations as well as all future playground equipment being installed in Tydings Park have been designed with a focus on safety, and are compliant with ASTM and CPSC playground safety standards.

“This is just the beginning,” said Mayor Martin “when this project is completed, we will have a safe, all-access playground for children, including those with mobility constraints.”

The Tydings Park Upgrade and Improvement Project began as a result of the City’s 2015 Tydings Parks Commissions findings. Through public survey and testimony, the commission found the need for updates to the City’s largest park. As mentioned by Mayor Martin, additional playground equipment is scheduled to be installed by early Spring and the existing equipment will be receiving a face-lift. The City recently completed updates to the Tydings Park War Memorial, and park entrance, which will be rededicated this spring. Additionally, last year the City expanded the sidewalk and parking along Commerce Street to improve safety and increase accessibility to the park, added new recycling containers and a Little Free Library, which was constructed by local Havre de Grace student Isabella Lugo.

For more information about the Tydings Park Upgrade and Improvement Project, please visit havredegracemd.com/tydings-park-commission-final-report