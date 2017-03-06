Maryland Department of the Environment to Hold Meeting on Proposed Joppa Pavement Crushing Plant

From Friends of Harford:

Notice of Application and Opportunity to Request an Informational Meeting

Meeting Time: Wednesday, March 15th 6:00pm

Meeting Place: Abingdon Library – 2510 S. Tollgate Road, Abingdon MD 21009

The Department of the Environment, Air and Radiation Management Administration (ARMA) has received a permit-to-construct application from Allan Myers MD, Inc. on January 24, 2017 for the installation of a 300 ton per hour portable waste concrete and recycled asphalt pavement crushing and screening plant powered by two (2) diesel engines. The proposed installation will be located at 2203 Old Mountain Road, Joppa, MD 21085.

Copies of the application and other supporting documents are availalbe for public inspection. Ask for Docket #01-17 at the following locations during normal business hours.

Maryland Department of the Environment Air and Radiation Management Adminstration

1800 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21230

Abingdon Library of the Harford County Public Library

2510 S. Tollgate Road, Abingdon, MD 212009