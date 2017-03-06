Sen. Jennings: “What’s Next, We’re Going to Give Students the Right to Opt Out of Gym Class Because They Don’t Like to Run?”

From State Sen. J.B. Jennings:

Raising of Corporate Filing Fees Opposed

The House of Delegates has introduced the Filing Fee Fairness Act of 2017 (HB 691), a bill that could raise the fee that specified business entities must pay for filing an annual report with the State Department of Assessments and Taxation. If passed, this legislation could raise the amount businesses pay to file with the State from $300 per year to $4000. It should come as no surprise that businesses of all kinds are strongly opposed to this legislation, as it’s just one more impediment to fostering a more business-friendly environment in Maryland.

Maryland Law Enforcement and Governmental Trust Act (SB 835)

Unfortunately legislation has been introduced in both the House and Senate which could prohibit local law enforcement officials from asking crime victims and suspects about their immigration status, and could also prevent the State from disclosing nonpublic information about them to federal immigration authorities. Additionally, local law enforcement would not be authorized to transfer an individual to federal immigration authorities for purposes of immigration enforcement, detain an individual, or notify federal immigration authorities of release information without a judicial warrant.

Dissection Bill – Under the Knife! (SB 90)

Legislation was introduced that would have given public school or nonpublic school students the right to refuse to participate in or observe specified actions, including dissection, in science class for educational purposes. I proudly fought this bill on the Senate floor during second reader. I believe this legislation should not be dealt with in Annapolis, but instead by each local school board. I don’t believe the student should have the option to opt out without parental consent. What’s next, we’re going to give students the right to opt out of gym class because they don’t like to run? The bill did not pass.

District 7 Night in Annapolis

On February 27, I hosted one of my favorite events of the year – my annual Evening in Annapolis. It’s a great opportunity for constituents to visit Annapolis during this free event to get a first-hand look at the legislative process in action after enjoying a delicious meal catered by my great friends from Richardson Farms. Following the reception, constituents and friends of the district were able to sit in the Gallery of the State House and watch their legislators in action. Thank you to everyone who made their way down to Annapolis for such a great night.

Towson Pride Day

This week was an exciting one for me and my friends at Towson University. It was their 18th Annual Tiger Pride Day, which allowed members of TU’s Student Government Association to meet with key lawmaking committees from the Senate and House to make their concerns known on a state level. As a lifelong Tiger fan, it’s event I look forward to every year.

Independent Higher Education Day

On February 21, I was honored to meet with students from Goucher College who paid me a visit during Annapolis for Maryland Independent Higher Education Day. Each year, the Maryland Independent College and University Association organizes a day of for students to visit with legislators to discuss various issues, and to thank them for their support of the Sellinger Program – the vehicle for providing support for independent institutions for 35 years.

Thank you for your continued interest in Maryland’s 2017 Legislation Session, and please stay tuned for next week’s Annapolis update. In the meantime, I’d love to hear your feedback on the issues I’ve outlined today, or anything else of importance to you and your family. As always, please contact me if you have any questions or concerns.

Best regards,

J.B. Jennings