State Fire Marshal Investigates Arson After Shed Set on Fire in Bel Air

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating an arson in Bel Air after a shed was intentionally set on fire on Monday afternoon.

At 12:40 p.m. on Monday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 900 block of Cheswold Court in Bel Air for an exterior fire that had spread from the grass and brush to the exterior siding, air conditioning compressor, and a plastic shed.

Ten firefighters from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 5 minutes. There were no injuries reported.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $5,000 in damage.

Investigators determined the fire had two points of origin and that someone intentionally ignited combustible material, which then spread. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northeast Regional Office at 410-836-4844.