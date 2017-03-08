Aberdeen Police Seek Suspect in Burglary at Ripken Stadium; $5,000 in Equipment and Merchandise Stolen

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

The Aberdeen Police Department fielded a report of burglary at Ripken Stadium on March 2, 2017. Officials from Ripken Baseball reported that someone broke into a detached stadium garage and several temporary storage containers during the overnight hours, stealing merchandise from those locations. Detectives responded, conducted an investigation, and processed the scene for evidence.

Team officials conducted an inventory of items stolen. They discovered over $5,000.00 in baseball clothing, merchandise, and equipment missing. Most of the items stolen were unique and would not be found for sale anywhere other than Ripken Stadium.

If anyone has information regarding the incident please contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121 and ask to speak with Detective Divel.