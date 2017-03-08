Del. Glass: “There are so Many Service Animals that are Being Euthanized Every Year. It is Such a Shame”

From Del. Glen Glass:

Delegate Glen Glass is proud to announce that he will be introducing two bills this session to give a tax break to those who are adopting cats and dogs. The first bill, HB 1243, gives a tax break up to a thousand dollars, which is to go to veterinary services, to those who adopt a government service dog. Delegate Glass stated that “there are so many service animals that are being euthanized every year. It is such a shame.”

The second bill, HB 1302, gives a tax break of up to a hundred dollars to anyone who adopts a cat or dog. Although it is not much, it will hopefully incentivize people to go out and adopt from the shelters. Delegate Glass wants to make sure that anything that can be done to help an animal find a home is being done.