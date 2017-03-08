Harford Municipal FOP Supports Sheriff’s Union Collective Bargaining Bill

From the Harford County Municipal Lodge #128 of the Fraternal Order of Police, Inc.

Greetings,

I would like to inform the lodge as to todays proceedings at the State House concerning House Bill 1431. HB 1431 is a Bill that was introduced to the State Appropriations committee regarding the petition for collective bargaining between the Harford County Sheriffs Union, the Sherriff, and Harford County.

After listening to the testimony provided by the union’s representatives, and gauging the lack of opposition provided by County Executive Glassman, it looks as though the Bill stands a good chance of passing committee at this time.

I am very grateful to the invitation provided by Sgt. Mike Montalvo of the Harford County Sheriffs union, allowing me the opportunity to speak in support of the Bill. In addition to my testimony, I “preliminary” described the similarity’s of OUR fiscal and benefit dilemmas to that of the Sheriffs Union. I would also like to thank brother Gibbons, and the many others who came out to show support for the effort.

In short, a victory here for the Sheriffs Union on Bill 1431 translates into progressive steps of moving the municipalities into the same arena. There seems to be a genuine support for jurisdictions who petition Annapolis for collective bargaining as individuals, but not for the state in its entirety as outlined in HB 1370.

This topic, along with the new Legal plan for the Lodge will be the primary topics at the next meeting tentatively scheduled for 28 and 29 March. There are two dates this month in order to provide the opportunity for as many people to provide their input on these two subjest.

I encourage everyone to attend in order for your voices to be heard.

More to follow.

Fraternally yours,

Frank C. Davidson

President, Lodge 128