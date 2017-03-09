Aberdeen and Havre de Grace Police Investigate Theft of Air-Conditioning Units

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

Detectives from the Aberdeen Police Department are investigating the theft of three (3) commercial air-conditioning units reported stolen on February 22 & 23.

The thefts occurred behind businesses located at the Aberdeen Shopping Plaza. The Havre De Grace Police Department is investigating similar air-conditioning unit thefts that occurred during the overnight hours of March 2 & 3.

In total four (4) air-conditioning units were stolen from the rear of a business on Pulaski Highway. Video from the area revealed a truck heading in the direction of the thefts. The vehicle appears to be a Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck. The truck appears to have an aftermarket wheel and tire on the rear and a factory wheel and tire on the front. Attached is a photo of a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck. Detectives are trying to locate the owner of this vehicle for questioning.

If you have information regarding these thefts please contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.