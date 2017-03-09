Environmental Assessment Released on Project to Replace 111-Yr-Old Susquehanna River Rail Bridge

From the Maryland Department of Transportation:

The Federal Railroad Administration http://www.fra.dot.gov/ (FRA), Maryland Department of Transportation http://www.mdot.maryland.gov/ (MDOT), and Amtrak http://www.amtrak.com/ have announced the release of the Environmental Assessment (EA) of the Susquehanna River Rail Bridge Project. The EA evaluates the potential environmental effects of feasible project alternatives for the project, which is sponsored by MDOT. The FRA is the lead federal agency for this EA. The National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak), as bridge owner and operator, is providing conceptual and preliminary engineering designs and is acting in coordination with MDOT and FRA.

The EA has been posted on the project website susrailbridge.com/ea.php for review, and comments will be accepted until April 6. The FRA, MDOT and Amtrak on March 15 at Perryville High School will host their last public outreach information session on the EA and the Preliminary Engineering (PE) study for the replacement of the 111-year-old bridge.

Preliminary engineering and environmental work on the project is being funded by a $22 million federal grant from the FRA. The bridge, located between Havre de Grace in Harford County and Perryville in Cecil County, is used by Maryland’s MARC Commuter Rail, Norfolk Southern Railway and Amtrak to carry passenger and freight trains across the Susquehanna River.

ABOUT: The two-track bridge along the busy Amtrak Northeast Corridor (NEC) is safe but is nearing the end of its useful life. The study, expected to be completed by mid-2017, also will consider possible improvements to the navigation channel for marine users and will comply with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The project is not funded for final design or construction. Comments can be submitted online at the Susquehanna Project’s website, via email at info@susrailbridge.com or in person at the open house.