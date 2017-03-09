Havre de Grace Elected Officials’ Salaries Now Determined by Voters; Charter Amendments in Effect

From the City of Havre de Grace:

Charter Amendment 279 and 280 went into effect. The set of charter amendments mandate that the salary of City Elected Officials shall be subjected to the approval of city voters. Until now, the process of setting elected officials pay was done by council vote. Charter Amendment 279 and 280 were unanimously passed by the city council on January 17, 2017.

Charter Amendment 279 states, “ANY PROPOSED CHANGE TO THE MAYOR’S SALARY REQUIRES VOTER APPROVAL AT A REGULAR CITY ELECTION AND IS EFFECTIVE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR.”

View Charter Amendment 279 states: http://ow.ly/zRZ7309J9Oc

Charter Amendment 280 states, “ANY PROPOSED CHANGE TO THE SALARY OF THE CITY COUNCIL REQUIRES VOTER APPROVAL AT A REGULAR CITY ELECTION AND IS EFFECTIVE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR.”

View Charter Amendment 280: http://ow.ly/OF3k309J9Si

“You elect us, you pay us, therefore it is your inherent right to approve our salaries .” said Mayor Martin.