2nd Annual Young Artists’ Showcase at Liriodendron

From The Liriodendron Foundation, Inc.:

A Very Special Art Show: A Celebration of Children

Drawings, paintings, and multi-media works created by Harford County Public School students will fill the Liriodendron Gallery in the upcoming Young Artists’ Showcase, a community art show that provides students with a venue to display their work outside of classrooms and private art classes. The free-to-the-public event is a collaborative project among Exploration Art School, Liriodendron Gallery, and several art teachers from Bel Air-based Harford County Public Schools. This exhibit will be open every Sunday from 1:00-4:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 1:00-7:00 p.m.

The Young Artists’ Showcase will energetically ‘kick off’ the 2017 gallery season for a second annual show at Liriodendron on Sunday, March 12, 2017. Colorful festivities include a free public reception with delightful refreshments, beautiful music provided by students from a variety of Harford County Public Schools, and, of course, unique student art displays throughout the mansion’s second floor gallery.

Built in 1898 as a summer home for Dr. Howard Kelly (one of the four founding physicians of Johns Hopkins Hospital), his wife and nine children, the Liriodendron mansion provides a natural setting for children to display their art and also play on the beautiful grounds as the Kelly children once did.

The Liriodendron Foundation, Inc. is located at 502 W. Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD 21014. For additional information please call: 410-879-4424 or visit the Liriodendron website: www.liriodendron.com (gallery).