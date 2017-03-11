First Maryland Governor’s Cup Taekwondo Championship Comes to Harford Community College

From U.S. Taekwondo Academy:

Local Bel Air Business Owner to Host First Maryland Governor’s Cup Taekwondo Championship

President of Maryland State Taekwondo Association and owner of U.S. Taekwondo Academy, Yong Seong “CJ” Chang is spearheading efforts to organize and host the first-ever Maryland Governor’s Cup, a Taekwondo tournament. It will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at APG Arena of Harford Community College in celebration of “Taekwondo Day”.

This tournament is being organized by the Maryland State Taekwondo Association and the Korean Taekwondo Association of Maryland. Governor Larry Hogan will serve as an Honorary Chair and First Lady Yumi Hogan will serve as Honorary Co-Chair for the event. All proceeds will be donated to the Children’s Cancer Foundation.

“I am honored to serve as an Honorary Chair for the first Maryland Governor’s Cup Taekwondo Championship,” said Governor Hogan. “This event is an opportunity to have fun and watch great Taekwondo competitors, while supporting the Children’s Cancer Foundation and the world-class research, patient services, and education they provide to so many Maryland children and families struggling in the fight against cancer.”

This Governor’s Cup will be held annually to promote the mental and physical health of youth and adults. The tournament will unite the educational and cultural qualities of Taekwondo, which is an internationally renowned Olympic sport as well as an important Korean cultural symbol, and bring Taekwondo schools, teachers, and students of all ages to Maryland each year.

“Taekwondo Day” in Maryland was declared on April 5, 2016 in order to promote awareness of the Korean martial art, Taekwondo. April 5 is celebrated as Arbor Day in South Korea.

The 2017 Maryland Governor’s Cup Taekwondo Championship will take place in Harford County at APG Arena of Harford Community College and is open to the public. Taekwondo students and athletes from all Taekwondo schools are encouraged to register. Any competitor who earns a grand championship trophy (first place in all three events of sparring, forms and board-breaking) will be invited to a special ceremony on “Taekwondo Day” at the Senate Miller Building. The tournament will also include special cultural performances.

Yong Seong “CJ” Chang says, “It is an honor to be appointed by Governor Larry Hogan to organize and host this celebratory tournament. I am humbled by this opportunity and look forward to running a successful tournament in celebration of ‘Taekwondo Day’.”

Chang owns and operates U.S. Taekwondo Academy located on Main Street in Bel Air, MD. His Taekwondo career spans 32 years with international awards and accomplishments. He hosts several Taekwondo tournaments throughout the year in the DC metropolitan area.

For more information about the tournament: http://www.marylandtaekwondo.com/2017%20MD%20Governor%20Cup%20Packet.pdf

For more information about Maryland State Taekwondo Assocation: www.marylandtaekwondo.com

For more information about U.S. Taekwondo Academy: www.ustachang.com