Friends of Harford to Host Comprehensive Zoning Review Discussion

From Friends of Harford:

2017 Comprehensive Zoning Review

The Harford County Department of Planning and Zoning has received a total of 98 rezoning requests. Rezonings are proposed for all county districts (i.e Councilmanic Districts A through F).

FoH believes it’s vital that you, as someone who could be impacted by the proposed changes, get involved. It is zoning that determines what can happen on a property (see our website for zoning descriptions and examples). The Comprehensive Zoning Review is your best – and perhaps only – opportunity to have a major impact on what happens around you.

FoH invites you to come work with us on these rezoning requests. Our kickoff meeting will be Sunday afternoon, March 26 from 1:00pm-4:00pm at the Abingdon Library. We’ll explain zoning, hand out review sheets and ask you to volunteer a couple hours to work with one of us to visit and evaluate requests in your area. After all, you live there so you know your area’s concerns!