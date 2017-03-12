Northeastern Maryland Technology Council Honors Visionary Award Winners for 2017

From the Northeastern Maryland Technology Council:

A select group of Marylanders received the prestigious Visionary Award on February 23, 2017, for their contributions to the advancement of STEM education and technology. The ceremony, at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood, MD, now in its sixth year, was attended by 200 leaders in industry, government, and education.

“We honor remarkable people who continue to play key roles in moving our region forward in the areas of STEM education and technology,” said NMTC Board Chair, Michael Parker. “These are individuals who selflessly donate their time and talents to make a difference in their community.”

The 2017 Visionary Award winners, joining 60 previous Visionary Awards Honorees, are:

Visionary – Dr. Mary Way Bolt, President, Cecil College.

Leader – Joan Michel, Managing Partner, Profile Partners

Leader – Dr. Patrick McNutt, Principal Investigator, Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense

Leader – Dr. John Suarez, Senior Research Engineer, Army Communications-Electronics Research, Development and Engineering Center

Innovator – Dr. Veronica Dougherty, Chair, Sciences and Engineering, Cecil College

Innovator – Scott English, Forester, Directorate of Public Works at Aberdeen Proving Ground

Innovator – Marlene Lieb, Associate Vice President (retired), Harford Community College

Mentor – Anne Marie Baumann, Lead Teacher, Cecil County Public Schools.

Mentor – John Nierwinski, Operations Research Analyst & Adjunct Professor, Army Materiel Systems Analysis Activity and Florida Institute of Technology

Mentor – Dr. Ebony Roper, Professor of Chemistry, Cecil College

Mentor – Dick Schwanke, President, Senior Science Society at Harford Community College

Rising Star – Alison Baranowski, Master Teacher, Harford County Public Schools

Rising Star – Jerry Crabb, STEM Program Coordinator, Army Research Development and Engineering Command

Rising Star – Jacqueline Wilson, Assistant Professor, Computer Science, Cecil College

“We are grateful to these individuals for helping our region grow to the next level. Northern Maryland has changed and our economic infrastructure is increasingly focused on research and technology development,” said John Casner, executive director of NMTC. “These are the individuals who are building the foundation for the future of our region.”

NMTC is Maryland’s fast growing technology council, connecting collaborative leaders in Academia, Industry and the Federal Government to build a STEM educated workforce and advance innovation & technology growth, to grow the economy of our region and protect our national security.