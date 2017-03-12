SIAB and Saint Margaret Parish Donate $8,000 for HCC Student Scholarships

From Harford Community College:

The Society of Italian American Businessmen together with Saint Margaret Parish in Bel Air have donated $8,000 to the Harford Community College Foundation. This gift is designated to support student scholarships for Harford students enrolled in Continuing Education Allied Health programs. Harford Community College students Jamila King, Amy Selig, and Dawn McDowell were recently named as scholarships recipients.

Harford Community College, as a member of the Maryland Association of Community Colleges (MACC), is partnering with the State Administration on Skills2Compete–Maryland, a major initiative aimed at increasing the skills and competitiveness of Maryland’s workforce. By preparing more Marylanders for middle-skill jobs (those that require more than a high school diploma, but less than a four-year degree), Marylanders can gain the skills and credentials they need to get good jobs with family-supporting wages.

“Education is life changing,” commented Denise Dregier, Director for Development at Harford Community College, “and while our students believe this to be true, many experience financial barriers in pursing that education. Thanks to generous donors like St. Margaret Parish and the Society of Italian American Businessmen, a student’s dream of an education can become a reality.”