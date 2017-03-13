Economic and Health Impacts of Fracking to be Discussed at HCC Forum

From the Harford County League of Women Voters:

Town Hall Educational Forum on Economic and Health Impacts of Fracking in Maryland. Wednesday, March 15, 6:30 to 8:30 pm at Harford Community College, Edgewood Hall, room 132. Speakers and guests include Town of Bel Air Mayor Susan Burdette, Martin Reisinger, Betsy Singer, and Gina Angiola, M. D. This event is sponsored by the Harford County Climate Action and The Harford County League of Women Voters.

Come join us for an informative meeting on the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Fracking!