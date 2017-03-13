Harford County Flag Lowered for Dennis DeVoe; Whiteford Fire Company Member Lost in Line of Duty in PA

From Harford County government:

County Executive Barry Glassman ordered the Harford County flag lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, March 17 in recognition of Dennis DeVoe’s service to the citizens of Harford County and issued the following statement:

“Harford County mourns the loss of Dennis DeVoe, a longtime member of the Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company, who gave his life in the line of duty last weekend in Harrisburg, Pa., where he was a fire lieutenant in the city’s Bureau of Fire. Known as “Denny”, he was dedicated to public safety in all of the communities he served, and our hearts go out to his brothers and sisters in the fire service and to his family and friends. His sacrifice will never be forgotten.”