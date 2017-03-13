Harford County Prepares for First Winter Storm of 2017

Winter Storm Threat

From Harford County government:

Harford County is planning for a significant winter snow storm. At this time, we are currently under a Winter Storm Warning by the NWS. Although, the rain/snow line could set-up close to the I-95 corridor we still expect significant snowfall totals in the county. The heaviest snow will fall overnight, between 10 PM and 8 AM. With the combination of heavy wet snow and wind gusts between 25 and 30 mph, power outages are very possible. The Department of Public Works asks for your cooperation in their efforts to remove the snow. You can help by restricting your travel, not parking in the street and by refraining to clear your driveway and sidewalk until after the plows have cleared the road from curb to curb. If you must park in the street, please park on the even numbered side only. Also, please try and keep the fire hydrants clear of snow as well. Thanks and Be Safe.

Winter Storm Stella

Harford County Highways is busily preparing for this incoming storm. They have over 180 employees, 160 pieces of equipment and 20,000 tons of salt ready to utilized as necessary. You can help them complete their mission of clearing the County’s roads by doing the following:

1. Refrain from any unnecessary travel to allow the plows room to operate.

2. DO NOT park on the street (but if you must, please park as close to the curb as possible on the EVEN numbered side)

3. Refrain from completely shoveling your driveway (and especially your sidewalks) until after the roads are cleared from curb to curb.

COFFEE TALK SNOW ALERT

From Harford County Councilman “Capt’n” Jim McMahan

The following is a briefing DATA from the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington and HARFORD COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF EMERGENCY SERVICES.

Very confident a high impact winter storm will affect Central and Western Maryland tonight thru Tuesday.

AMOUNTS OF SNOW WILL VARY GREATLY FROM THE I-95 CORRIDOR NORTH TO THE PA LINE.

BEGINNING ANY TIME FROM 7 PM TO 10 PM PRECIPITATION WILL BE IN THE FORM OF RAIN SNOW MIX TO THE SOUTH AND ALL SNOW TO THE NORTH.

I-95 TO BEL AIR AREA COULD RECEIVE 4 TO 8 INCHES. FOREST HILL NORTH TO PA AND WEST TO BALTIMORE COUNTY COULD ACCUMULATE UP TO A FOOT OF SNOW.

Heaviest precipitation is expected between 10 PM tonight (Monday) to 8 AM Tuesday. Heaviest snowfall will end by midday Tuesday. No exceptionally strong winds are forecast but moderate winds coupled with wet snow and budding trees could cause scattered issues with downed wires.

Prepare now with battery operated lighting. Drinking water and prepared snacks.

In the event of power outages have some extra blankets. CHECK ON THE ELDERLY AND BRING THE PETS INSIDE.

FINALLY “GOD BLESS” ALL THE FOLKS WHO HAVE TO WORK IN THIS STORM TO KEEP YOU SAFE. Harford County and State Highways folks.

First responders…Fire and EMS personnel Law enforcement personnel and the hundreds of folks involved with the administrative side of such an event.

Most of all use good common sense. No generators or open cooking devices inside.

STAY OFF THE ROADS and move the cars off the street if you can. Make sure the fire hydrants in your neighborhood are dug out after the storm. GET TO KNOW YOUR NEIGHBORS!

Winter Storm Stella Update in Bel Air

From the Town of Bel Air:

Winter Storm Stella update from the Bel Air Police Department and Bel Air Department of Public Works.

Winter Storm Stella has the potential to impact public safety for several days. According to the Harford County Division of Emergency Operations, the storm will begin later this evening and continue until mid-afternoon on Tuesday March 14, 2017.

Important things to keep in mind over the next several days:

1. Staying home keeps you off the roads and lets us clear them faster.

2. The Town of Bel Air is offering courtesy parking for the Town of Bel Air Parking Garage for Town citizens until Friday, March 17, 2017 at 8:00 am when enforcement will begin again. This does not include metered or reserved spaces.

3. No Trash Service Tuesday, March 14, 2017 – Trash scheduled for pick-up Tuesday will now be collected on Wednesday, March 15, 2017; No Bulk Trash Service on Wednesday, March 15, Recyclables to be collected Thursday & Friday.

4. To receive Town of Bel Air notifications, please follow: the Bel Air Police Department and Town of Bel Air Government on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates.

Aberdeen Prepares to Plow

From the City of Aberdeen:

With snow coming in tonight, we ask that you help us help you. In order for us to maneuver the snow plows safely and efficiently, we ask that residents and visitors park in the correct spots. If you have a driveway, please use it. If you live in a cul-de-sac with a driveway, please use the driveway. If you have street parking, we ask that you park on the odd numbered side of the road (see picture). Along with parking in the correct location, we also ask that items such as basketball nets, childrens toys, etc. are removed from the roads. We will keep everyone up to date with more information throughout the snow event. We thank you in advance for your cooperation.

Snow Emergency Plans Being Implemented In Some Counties Ahead Of Storm

From Maryland State Police:

As part of the state’s coordinated response to the impending snowstorm, Maryland State Police are implementing the snow emergency plans in several counties ahead of the storm to enable immediate removal of abandoned vehicles from state roads and highways.

At 3:00 p.m. today, the snow emergency plan is being implemented in the following counties: Baltimore, Howard, Anne Arundel, Prince George’s, Montgomery, Harford, Cecil, Frederick and Washington. The snow emergency plan applies to any state highway designated by the MDOT State Highway Administration as a ‘snow emergency route.’

Declaration of a snow emergency means a person may not park a vehicle on any snow emergency route. Any vehicle parked along a snow emergency route may be removed by police or state highway personnel immediately.

Beginning at 3:00 p.m. today, MDOT State Highway Administration personnel will begin towing any abandoned vehicles from the shoulders of snow emergency routes in the counties identified above. Towed vehicles will be taken to designated locations in each county. Any vehicle abandoned during the storm will also be towed as soon as possible.

Vehicle owners who have a vehicle towed from a state road or highway should contact the State Highway Administration at 410-582-5650, or contact the State Police barrack in the area where their vehicle was towed from for information regarding the vehicle location. Barrack locations and phone numbers can be found at

http://mdsp.maryland.gov/Organization/Pages/FieldOperationsBureau/allbarracks.aspx.

Citizens are being advised to stay off the roads during the storm. This reduces personal risk, the potential need for a law enforcement response and enables highway crews to remove the snow much quicker.

Road conditions will be available at md511.org or by safely dialing 511. A list of emergency parking sites for commercial vehicles and other important highway information can be found at roads.maryland.gov. Citizens are urged not to contact State Police barracks directly just to check road conditions, so personnel can more effectively respond to calls for emergency assistance.

Maryland Department of Transportation’s Maryland Transit Administration Prepares for First Winter Storm of 2017

From the Maryland Department of Transportation:

For Customer and Driver Safety, Mobility/Paratransit Service Will Be Suspended Starting at 8 p.m. Monday, March 13, With Service Expected to Resume at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15

As the region braces for the first winter snowstorm of 2017, the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) is preparing to keep the vast majority of its transit vehicles rolling despite the inclement weather.

To protect the safety of passengers and drivers, the MTA will suspend all Mobility/Paratransit service starting today at 8 p.m. Service is expected to resume at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

All MTA Commuter Bus service will be cancelled on Tuesday, March 14. In addition, MARC commuter trains will operate on a reduced “R” schedule.

“At the MTA, the safety of our customers and employees is our first priority,” said MTA Administrator and CEO Paul Comfort. “It’s important that they be prepared, safe and informed. That’s why we’re getting the word out early about our plans for transit – recognizing that these plans may change depending on the severity of the storm.”

Hazardous weather conditions also may impact MTA’s Local Bus, Metro Subway and Light Rail services. For the most up-to-date information on any weather-related changes to MTA services, please visit us at mta.maryland.gov, check us out on Facebook at facebook.com/mtamaryland and follow us on Twitter @mtamaryland. Also, tune in to MTA’s Transit Team reports airing on various TV and radio stations in the Baltimore area, including MTA’s radio station, WTTZ-93.5 FM – “The Maryland Transportation Channel.”

Local Bus

Regular service scheduled with possible diversions on Tuesday, March 14.

Metro Subway

Regular service scheduled.

Light Rail

Regular service scheduled. Ice trains will run throughout this evening and Tuesday, March 14, to keep ice from forming on overhead catenary wires.

Mobility/Paratransit

No Mobility/Paratransit service starting at 8 p.m. today, March 13. Service is expected to resume on Wednesday, March 15, at 6 a.m.

MARC Train

Reduced “R” schedule on all three lines on Tuesday, March 14.

Commuter Bus

All service will be cancelled on Tuesday, March 14.