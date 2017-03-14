Harford County Public Schools Earns National Recognition for Financial Reporting and Budget Presentation

From Harford County Public Schools:

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) recently announced that Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) is the recipient of two national recognitions. The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting was received for the HCPS comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) for fiscal year 2016. The Distinguished Budget Presentation Award was also received for the annual budget for fiscal year 2017, beginning July 1, 2016.

The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by HCPS. The CAFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and encourage readership. This is the 13th consecutive year that HCPS has received this award.

The Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is the only national awards program in governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, HCPS had to publish a budget document that satisfies program criteria as a policy document, as an operations guide, as a financial plan, and as a communications device. Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

The award reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. This is the 15th consecutive year that HCPS has received this award.

The Government Finance Officers Association is a major professional association servicing the needs of over 18,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners. It provides top quality publications, training programs, services, and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management. The association is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in Washington, D.C.