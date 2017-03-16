Nominees Sought for 31st Annual Harford’s Most Beautiful People Awards

From Harford County government:

Do you know an unsung hero? Each year the Harford County Department of Community Services searches for local citizens who selflessly assist others and honors their service at the annual Harford’s Most Beautiful People Awards ceremony. Award nominees are volunteers of any age or background living anywhere in Harford County with one thing in common: They enrich the lives of their fellow citizens through acts of kindness and concern.

Nominations are being accepted now through Friday, August 18, 2017 for the 31st Annual Harford’s Most Beautiful People Awards. Nominations must be based on volunteer service only. Elected officials currently in office are not eligible for nomination.

The awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at the Bel Air Church of the Nazarene.

Nomination forms are available at Harford County’s senior activity centers, all branches of Harford County Public Library, and online at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/796/Harfords-Most-Beautiful-People or by calling Volunteer Harford in the Department of Community Services at 410-638-3389.