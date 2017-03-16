Rep. Harris Praises President Trump’s Proposed Budget; Lauds Defense Increases, Vows to Protect Chesapeake

From the office of Congressman Andy Harris:

DR. ANDY HARRIS ISSUES STATEMENT ON PRESIDENT TRUMP’S BUDGET PROPOSAL

WASHINGTON, DC: Representative Andy Harris (MD-01) issued the following statement today regarding President Trump’s proposed budget for 2018:

“The Chesapeake Bay is a treasure, and as a Member of the Appropriations Committee, I am committed to working with the administration to prioritize programs within the Environmental Protection Agency that would preserve Bay cleanup efforts. As the worldwide terrorist threat and other international dangers grow, President Trump’s proposed increases in defense and homeland security spending are vital for continuing to keep Americans safe, and I support his proposed increases.”

Dr. Harris currently serves on the following Appropriations Subcommittees:

· Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies

· Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies

· Homeland Security