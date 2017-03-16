Rep. Harris Praises President Trump’s Proposed Budget; Lauds Defense Increases, Vows to Protect Chesapeake

From the office of Congressman Andy Harris:
DR. ANDY HARRIS ISSUES STATEMENT ON PRESIDENT TRUMP’S BUDGET PROPOSAL
WASHINGTON, DC: Representative Andy Harris (MD-01) issued the following statement today regarding President Trump’s proposed budget for 2018:
“The Chesapeake Bay is a treasure, and as a Member of the Appropriations Committee, I am committed to working with the administration to prioritize programs within the Environmental Protection Agency that would preserve Bay cleanup efforts. As the worldwide terrorist threat and other international dangers grow, President Trump’s proposed increases in defense and homeland security spending are vital for continuing to keep Americans safe, and I support his proposed increases.”
Dr. Harris currently serves on the following Appropriations Subcommittees:
· Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies
· Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies
· Homeland Security
Comments
Fed Up says
Andy news flash Trump is cutting funding for the bay cleanup by 93% from $73 million o $5 million
And you support this?
Not Economically Viable says
73 million and the bay still looks like shit. What does that money do for us?
What have you all been doing with that money? Just dumping the cash into the water?
henry says
Think it looks like shit now? Andy supports dumping more chicken shit and fertilizer in the bay top that with losing $73 million and there won’t be a fish, crab or oyster left alive that anyone would want to eat but hey who wants to eat crabs when you can have a tasteless Perdue chicken for 99 cents a pound.
Had enough! says
We met with Andy last week, when he gave his constituents 10-minute sessions. Big of him, right? He specifically told us that he supports cleaning the bay, and will not support any legislation that would allow further pollution. He also lied about health care, over and over. Disgusting.
Not Economically Viable says
Hell, most of these assholes who eat crabs who don’t physically go out in a boat and crab for themselves, are getting crabs shipped in from all over, from probably even more polluted waters.
I don’t understand “Save the bay.” Millions and millions and millions and what will it take to finally make the bay “clean”? The Susquehanna shits other states pollution.
Not neary enough says
And the EPA cleans up those waters too. It’s a shame it appears you are past the age limit where the EPA stepped in to stop you from eating paint chips but look at the bright side your kids can eat cancerous crabs.
Had enough! says
Andy Harris – you just agree with whatever stupid thing comes out of #45’s mouth. You lie to your constituents – nobody is going to lose health care? Really? Give it up, already. #45 doesn’t even know who you are.