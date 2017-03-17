Comptroller Franchot Tours Havre de Grace Middle School; Politicians Discuss Need for New Facility

From the City of Havre de Grace:
On Thursday, Mayor Martin toured Havre de Grace Middle School with Comptroller Franchot, County Executive Barry Glassman and other government and school officials.
Everyone in the room had a very positive conversation about the importance of building a new middle and high school in Havre de Grace. Mayor Martin encouraged Comptroller Franchot and everyone to continue advocating for our students and stressed the urgency of this project.
Comments
Uncle Albert says
That new principal, Mr. Johnson sure is doing a great job!!!