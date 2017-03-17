Comptroller Franchot Tours Havre de Grace Middle School; Politicians Discuss Need for New Facility

From the City of Havre de Grace:

On Thursday, Mayor Martin toured Havre de Grace Middle School with Comptroller Franchot, County Executive Barry Glassman and other government and school officials.

Everyone in the room had a very positive conversation about the importance of building a new middle and high school in Havre de Grace. Mayor Martin encouraged Comptroller Franchot and everyone to continue advocating for our students and stressed the urgency of this project.