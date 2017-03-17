Discarded Smoking Materials Damage Joppa Home; Arson of Aberdeen Plumbing Truck Investigated

On Thursday, local volunteer firefighters responded to a house fire in Joppa, which is being blamed on discarded smoking materials, and a truck fire in Aberdeen, which is being investigated as arson.

Discarded Smoking Materials Damage Joppa Home

Just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 300 block of Breslin Road in Joppa for a reported dwelling fire in a one-story, single family home.

The fire originated on the front porch/covered parking area of the home and the preliminary caused has been blamed on discarded smoking material.

Twenty-five firefighters from volunteer fire companies in Joppa-Magnolia, Aberdeen Proving Ground, White Marsh, and Kingsville responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 5 minutes.

Due to the quick response of the fire department, the fire was contained to the exterior of the home; allowing the occupants to return and remain in their home. The owner was home alone and unaware of the fire until a passerby knocked on his door and notified of him.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $15,000 in damage to the structure and another $1,000 in damage to its contents. There were no injuries reported.

Arson of Aberdeen Plumbing Truck Investigated

Just after 8:30 pm on Thursday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 100 block of Bouzarth Lane in Aberdeen for a reported truck fire.

The fire, discovered by a passerby, originated in the passenger compartment of a 1999 Ford truck owned by Watson’s Plumbing and Heating. Ten firefighters from the Aberdeen Volunteer Fire Department responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 10 minutes.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $2,000 in damage to the vehicle. There were no injuries reported.

The preliminary cause of the fire has been ruled to be incendiary. Anyone having additional information is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-836-4844.