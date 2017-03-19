Harford Community College President Meets With Aberdeen Proving Ground Leadership

From Harford Community College:

Seventeen senior leaders and directors from Aberdeen Proving Ground attended a luncheon hosted by Harford Community College President Dr. Dianna G. Phillips in February just prior to the opening of the APG as Catalyst: Harford County’s Changing Landscape exhibit commemorating the 100th anniversary of Aberdeen Proving Ground. Dr. Phillips welcomed them to the campus and gave a brief presentation outlining the collaborative efforts and current partnerships between the College and APG.

Highlights included classes and training held on Aberdeen Proving Ground; an educational partnership agreement signed with the U.S. Army Research, Development and Engineering Command in 2013; and updates on the Information Assurance & Cyber Security Program, STEM Division, and the University Center.

APG officials representing Aberdeen and Edgewood areas of the post were joined by members of the Harford Community College Board of Trustees, President’s Staff, and College Deans and Directors.

Following lunch, Carol Allen, HCC Library Director, welcomed the APG leadership and other guests to the historic Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College and gave an overview of the exhibit, which runs through May 31. APG as Catalyst provides a scholarly, balanced, and humanistic exploration of how the proving ground’s presence has shaped the lives, histories, economy and culture of Harford Countians.

COL James E. Davis, Commander, Aberdeen Proving Ground Garrison, thanked the College for hosting the exhibit as part of APG’s Centennial Celebration. “APG as Catalyst is a wonderful exhibit and highlights the hard work the Hays-Heighe House staff and Harford Community College team have put towards supporting APG’s Centennial,” said Davis. “Bringing the APG and College team together to discuss ways to continue to grow our partnerships and strengthen Harford County has been invaluable and I look forward to seeing how this will affect APG’s next 100 years.”

“HCC Board members and staff were pleased to host APG senior leaders as the College recognizes the importance of Aberdeen Proving Ground as the region’s major employer and also for the post’s significant contributions to our nation’s defense and support of our warfighters. As the county’s anchor institution and APG neighbor, we look forward to our continued partnership,” stated Dr. Dianna Phillips.

Jeffrey Smart, Command Historian, Research Development and Engineering Command (RDECOM), presented “APG: Historical Highlights” in conjunction with the exhibition opening.

Aberdeen Proving Ground was established in Harford County in 1917, just after the United States entered World War I, and is the oldest proving ground still in operation. The military originally used the northeastern end near Aberdeen for testing ordnance, and produced chemical weapons at Edgewood Arsenal on Gunpowder Neck. Over time the work has expanded to research, testing, and evaluation of all sorts of war materiel, and into chemical and biological defense.

APG has been a major economic engine for the region. In addition to employing more than 21,000 civilians, military personnel, and private contractors, APG has stimulated construction of housing, schools, and roads, and generated demand for local services.

Harford Community College was designated in 2017 as a “Military Friendly School” and named one of the Military Advanced Education & Transition Top Colleges & Universities.