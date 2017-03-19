Pair of Pets Perish in Fire Originating in Laundry Room of Joppa Home

A pair of family pets perished in fire that started in the laundry room of a Joppa home on Saturday night.

Just after 8 p.m. Saturday night, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 500 block of Stans Road in Joppa for a reported dwelling fire in a 15-ft by 80-ft single-wide manufactured home.

The homeowner had just arrived home when she discovered the fire, which originated in the laundry room and is believed to have been caused by the dryer. Initially, it was believed that the homeowner’s son was still inside the home; however, is was later determined he had left earlier in the evening.

Twenty-five firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to the single-alarm blaze and had it under control within 20 minutes. Two family pets, a cat and a dog, perished in the fire.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $25,000 in damage to the structure and another $25,000 in damage to its contents. Friends and family are assisting.