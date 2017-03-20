Occupant Injured in Aberdeen House Fire; Teens Blamed for Edgewood Trash Fire

An Aberdeen resident was injured early Monday morning when the house they occupied went up in flames and later that day a trio of teenagers were blamed with starting a trash fire in Edgewood.

Occupant Injured in Aberdeen House Fire

Just after 4:30 am on Monday morning, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 300 block of Kendrick Drive in Aberdeen for a reported fire in a two-story single family dwelling.

The fire was discovered by an occupant in the basement of the home. The preliminary cause of the fire was deemed accidental, due to an electrical failure.

Thirty firefighters from the Aberdeen Fire Department responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 30 minutes.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $100,000 in damage to the structure and another $100,000 in damage to its contents. One occupant was injured with minor burns.

Teens Blamed for Edgewood Trash Fire

Just after 4:30 pm on Monday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1900 block of Pulaski Highway in Edgewood for a reported trash fire.

A passerby discovered the fire in a utility room. Ten firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department responded and had the fire controlled upon arrival. There was no damage or injuries reported.

Three male juveniles ages 13, 15, 16 were charged and released to their parent/guardian/custodian for malicious burning 2nd.