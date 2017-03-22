Bel Air Coffee Talk March 22: Bel Air Library Book Sale; Liriodendron Book Talk; Youth and Family Resource Festival

From Harford County Councilman “Capt’n” Jim McMahan and Bel Air Commissioner Susan Burdette:

CONGRATULATIONS

Jacks Small Engine new Distribution Center and Warehouse is in their new facility. Outgrowing their space in Jarrettsville the parts division (Only) moved their expanded warehousing and worldwide distribution parts center to the Forest Hill Industrial Park. This facility is not open to the public but it employs over 60 workers filling parts orders worldwide. The small engine repair facility is still located in Jarrettsville.

Good Luck Adine and John Cumberland and associates.

MAR 29 Wed Ames United Meth Church Early morning Lenten devotion and breakfast. Free to all. Located adjacent to the County Council Parking lot 212 S Bond Street. Begins 0745 till 0815.

MAR 31 (3 days) BOOK SALE HARFORD COUNTY LIBRARY BEL AIR

Paperback, hardback and children’s books. Thursday ( 3/30) is foundation member night sale. Call 410 638 3151 for more information

IN PROGRESS –NOW TILL APRIL 9TH …Wednesdays 1 to 7 Sundays 1 to 4 Children’s Art Show. Featuring young artists from Harford County Public Schools. Music is provided on Sundays by school music groups. Free admission

APR 6 BOOK TALK AT THE LIRIODENDRON. The Harford county Public Library will present another in a series of book talks at the Liriodendron. Begin with Coffee and sweets at 10:30 with a buffet lunch at noon. Coast is $23 per person. Please call Leslie for reservations at 410 879 4424.

APR 22 YOUTH AND FAMILY RESOURCE FESTIVAL . Public and private resources for youth and families developed by the Harford County Executive and the Department of Community Services. From 9:00 am to 3:00PM at the APGFCU Arena at HCC. Free Admission. Thirty – six workshops. A complete listing of the workshops and their descriptions can be found at www.harfordcountymd.gov/2070/youth-family-resource-festival