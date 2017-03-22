Del. Lisanti: Harford County Bills Advance on Crossover Day in Annapolis

From Del. Mary Ann Lisanti:

Crossover Day in Annapolis

Crossover ended around 10:00pm Monday night when the House and Senate recessed for the evening. Crossover Day is the last day that bills can move from the originating Chamber and cross over between the House of Delegates and the State Senate. In order for a bill to have made it this far in the legislative process it has had to survive a lengthy public input process, committee hearings and 3 votes on the floor.

THE LEGISLATIVE PROCESS

The Constitution of Maryland requires that before any bill becomes law, it must be read on three different days in each legislative chamber, for a total of six readings. Any bill passed must have a hearing in each Chamber’s committee and a floor vote in both houses before going to the Governor to be signed.

Monday was an important day for legislation because now we know what bills are dead and which bills have moved to the Senate. This year, I was the primary sponsor of several bills. Of the bills I introduced this session, 10 have made it to the floor of the House of Delegates for a vote and have passed into the Senate. Additionally, I have two successful bond bills totaling $150,000.00 for Harford County Projects. My bills that are now in the Senate are as follows:

HB 1431 – Harford County Sheriff – Deputy Sheriffs & Correctional Officers – Collective Bargaining Passed the House with a vote of 132 – 6 (The Harford Delegation has now voted to make this a Delegation bill)

Authorizing the Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s and Correctional Officers to bargain collectively with the Harford County Sheriff and the Harford County Executive on salary and certain set issues.

HB 951 – SHA – Alfred B. Hilton Memorial Bridge – Dedication

Passed the House unanimously

Dedicating the MD Rt. 22 overpass at Interstate 95 in Aberdeen, MD in honor of Alfred B. Hilton. Mr. Hilton is Harford County’s only Medal of Honor recipient. He was a free African American man who served bravely in the Union Army during the Civil War, and died at the Battle of Chaffin’s Farm.

HB 780 – Alcoholic Beverages – Brewing Co. Off-Site Permits – Harford County Farm Fair

Passed the House with a vote of 136 – 1

Adding the Harford County Farm Fair to the state list of off-site events for which a holder of a brewing company permit may participate. This bill was filed at the request of Independent Brewery in Bel Air, MD.

HB 1327 – Task Force on Local Alcoholic Beverages Regulation

Passed the House unanimously

Establishing a State-wide Task Force to study matters relating to appointment, authority and operations of local boards of license commissioners and local alcoholic beverages regulation and enforcement. An interim and final report will be presented to the Governor, Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee and House Economic Matter Committee with recommended changes to state law.

HB 1386 – Maryland Public Ethics Law – Members & Employees of Boards of License Commissioner

Passed the House unanimously

Making restrictions and requirements of the Maryland Public Ethics Law apply to members and employees of board of license commissioners and designating them public officials. This bill is to create uniform oversight across State jurisdictions regarding Maryland Public Ethics Law.

HB 3 – Income Tax – Subtraction Modification – Olympic Paralympic, Special Olympic, and Deaf Olympics Game Medals and Prizes

Passed the House unanimously

Providing for a tax exemption under Maryland income tax law for the value of gold, silver and bronze medals and monetary honoraria awarded to Olympic athletes by the United States Olympic Committee. This exemption is applicable to award winners of the Olympic, Paralympic and Deaf Olympic games. The bill codifies a new federal tax law.

HB 963 – Maryland Transportation Authority – Video Tolls

Passed the House unanimously

Permitting the Maryland Transportation Authority to recall unpaid tolls from the Central Collections Unit and remove civil penalties for the purpose of settling the debt without undue financial hardship.

HB 873 – Income Tax Credit for Individual & Corporate Security Clearance

Passed the House with a vote 105 – 34

Provides for the extension of a personal and corporate tax credit for the cost associated with obtaining and maintaining a Federal Government security clearance

HB 974 – Maryland Personal Information Protection Act

Passed the House unanimously

Expands consumer protection of personal information and establishes protection protocols for businesses handling and disposing of personal information in their custody.

HB 1286 – Municipal Admission & Amusement Tax Limitation

Passed the House unanimously

Making Harford County’s municipalities consistent with the County’s Admission and Amusement tax code by eliminating consumer taxes on drive-in movie theaters, roller rinks, agricultural tourism and golf courses.

HB 932 – Hospitals Employee Retraining & Community Economic Impact

House and Senate committee conference

Statewide bill to address hospital closures and downsizing like Harford Memorial Hospital. The bill requires an economic impact statement potential job loss. The bill also provides for funding for training and job placement services for displaced workers.

Each of these bills will now have a hearing in various Senate committees where they will need approval and passage by the Senate before going to the Governor to be signed into law.

With three weeks to go… there is still a lot of work to be done. I’m always interested in receiving your input. Should you require any assistance, please contact my office at 410-841-3331 and or by email at MaryAnn.Lisanti@house.state.md.us.

Sincerely,

Mary Ann Lisanti

State Delegate, District 34A