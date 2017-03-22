Son Sets His Parent’s Edgewood House on Fire Following Family Dispute

A family dispute on Wednesday morning led to a son becoming enraged and setting his parent’s Edgewood home on on fire, while five family members were inside.

Just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1200 block of Windy Branch Way in Edgewood for a reported dwelling fire in a two-story, split foyer, single family home.

The fire was discovered by family members in the master bedroom. It was reported a family dispute occurred prior to the fire and the owner’s son, Shamir R. Dowe, age 28, became enraged and intentionally set a fire inside the house. Dowe later fled the scene. Charges are pending at this time.

Fifteen firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 5 minutes. There were no reported injuries.

Dowe’s father and four other family members, ages 68, 41, 11 and 9, were inside the home at the time.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $2,500 in damage to the structure and another $2,500 in damage to its contents.

Deputy State Fire Marshals and K-9 ‘Kachina’ determined the fire was indeed incendiary (arson). Anyone with information or who comes into contact with Dowe is asked to call 911 or the Northeast Regional Office at 410-836-4844.